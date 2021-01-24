Fourteen outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Police on Sunday arrested fourteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused and recovered 1.

480 kg hashish, 70 liter of liquor, 6 pistols 30 bore and a gun 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Tanvir, Adeel, Riaz,Shakeel, Manzoor, Zaib Maseeh and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.