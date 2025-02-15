Open Menu

Fourteen Year Old Boy Injured In Bus, Truck Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A 14-year-old boy was injured in a collision between a bus and truck here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding truck and a bus collided at Pango Mor near Jhang Road, as a result of which 14-year old Walid Ramzan, son of Ramzan, who was riding the bus, was seriously injured.

As soon as the accident was reported, Rescue 1122 officials reached the accident site and after giving initial treatment to the injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital Chiniot for medical treatment.

