Fourth accused of triple murder arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The police of Daudzai area have succeeded in arresting the fourth accused involved in the killing of three ladies about five months ago here on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that on August 18, 2022, the complainant, Yaseen had accused his brother Farhad and accomplices, Gul Sher, Kamran and Said Rehman for killing his two daughters and daughter-in-law.

On complaint, a case of triple murder was registered against the accused in Daudzai police station.

Atleast three accused named Farhad, Gul Sher and Kamran had been arrested while the fourth accused Said Rehman was at large.

The spokesman further informed that during an action the other day, the fourth accused Said Rehman was also arrested on intelligence-based information.

The three women were shot dead on their way to home on suspicion and the accused had escaped from the scene.

"After the arrest,the fourth accused involved in the killing of three ladies will be produced before the court for further legal action, said the police spokesman.