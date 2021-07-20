UrduPoint.com
Fourth Company Awarded Ventilator Manufacturing License:Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that the fourth company has been awarded license to manufacture ventilators.

In a tweet, he said another company was awarded the license as result of the work done by the Ministry of Science and Technology during Covid-19 pandemic.

Hopefully, he said, the country would definitely start exporting ventilators this year.

Health city was built in Faisalabad, he said adding that the country would also start manufacturing auto disposable syringes in the upcoming September.

