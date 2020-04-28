UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Consignment Of PPEs Dispatched To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: NDMA

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:46 PM

Fourth consignment of PPEs dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched the fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched the fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals.

According to spokesman, as many as 126,000 surgical masks, 5,200 N-95 masks, 23,700 protective gears, 7,200 pair of gloves , 4,236 pair of shoes,5,447 surgical caps , 2,627 face shields, 1,034 protective goggles,5,200 sanitizer bottles and 1,720 doctors' gowns have been dispatched.

He said the NDMA was also dispatching PPEs to other provinces.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

"As if he met with Sharif brothers"

3 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 238 points ..

6 minutes ago

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air to restart flights from ..

13 minutes ago

Confident Froome trusts Tour de France safety meas ..

13 minutes ago

Woman Stabbed in Israel in Potential Terrorist Att ..

13 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-1 ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.