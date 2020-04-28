Fourth consignment of PPEs dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched the fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched the fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals.

According to spokesman, as many as 126,000 surgical masks, 5,200 N-95 masks, 23,700 protective gears, 7,200 pair of gloves , 4,236 pair of shoes,5,447 surgical caps , 2,627 face shields, 1,034 protective goggles,5,200 sanitizer bottles and 1,720 doctors' gowns have been dispatched.

He said the NDMA was also dispatching PPEs to other provinces.