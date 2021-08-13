UrduPoint.com

Fourth Convocation Ceremony Of University Of Baltistan Held

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:28 PM

Fourth convocation ceremony of University of Baltistan held

As many as 73 students got degrees at fourth convocation ceremony of the University of Baltistan at the Anchan Campus of the University at Skardu on Friday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 73 students got degrees at fourth convocation ceremony of the University of Baltistan at the Anchan Campus of the University at Skardu on Friday.

Major-General Jawad Ahmed, Commander FCNA and GOC was the chief guest of the ceremony who conferred degrees to the graduates. Eleven students received Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals.

Minister Education Raja Azam Khan, Minister for Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Member GB Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Health Kulsoom Farman, Members of Senate of the University of Baltistan, Vice Chancellors of partner universities, heads of various departments, Goodwill Ambassadors, dignitaries, parents and community elders attended the ceremony.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Baltistan, welcomed the honorable chief guest and all other dignitaries and also shed light on the achievements of the University at the national and international levels. He expressed deep felicitation to the proud graduates and their parents and hoped that they would leave no stone unturned to make the nation proud in the years ahead. He further said that it is an honor for the neophyte university that within a short period the university arranged four convocations. Prof. Naeem Khan expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest, Major-General Jawad Ahmed, Commander FCNA, for gracing the mega event.

Professor Naeem Khan further added that the University of Baltistan is among the fewer universities in the country which continued teaching, learning, and assessment practices through online and hybrid modes.

He also thanked the Federal government and the Higher Education Commission for the allocation of funds for the construction of the university buildings and infrastructure and mentioned that the construction work is in progress. The VC extended his gratitude to the GB government for the allocation of land as well as their unprecedented support to the University when and where needed. The Vice Chancellor also requested the GB government for allocation of grants to the University.

Addressing the ceremony, Major-General Jawad Ahmed congratulated the graduating students, their parents and teachers on this auspicious and significant occasion. He lauded and appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and his team to continue teaching and assessment practices during the COVID-19 pandemic and for conducting four successful convocations in a short span of three years. The Chief Guest highlighted four core attributes of education including; spiritual, moral, professional, and physical attributes and advised the graduates to follow such golden rules in their practical lives. He mentioned that education should bring humbleness, respect, compassion, tolerance, and professionalism among the learners. The Chief Guest further expressed that education should enable the youth to turn obstacles and challenges into opportunities.

The medal receiving graduates dedicated their successes to their parents and teachers. They also appreciated the efforts of the University of Baltistan that provided them with opportunities of higher education at their door-steps.

