Fourth Coronavirus Case Surfaced In Bajaur; Village Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:26 PM

Fourth coronavirus case surfaced in Bajaur; village sealed

A village in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday sealed after emergence of a confirmed coronavirus case

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :A village in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday sealed after emergence of a confirmed coronavirus case.

According to details, Zahir Shah resident of Bandgai, tehsil Utmankhel, diagnosed with COVID-19. After emergence of new case, a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Dost Muhammad immediately arrived in the area and sealed the village.

Health officials said the person who reported positive came back from Raiwind after attending a Tableeghi congregation. The administration has sealed the village as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the area.

It was the fourth case of coronavirus reported in Bajaur during last four days, health department said. On Tuesday, the third case in Bajaur surfaced from Salarzai tehsil.

The infected person, 22-year-old Hanifullah, was a male nurse and he had returned from Karachi. His test was taken to Karachi before departure for Bajaur. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that he was infected by coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the district police arrested 10 persons from Khar area over violation of section 144.

