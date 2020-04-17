Fourth coronavirus patient dies in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Another coronavirus positive patient passed away here on Friday taking the tally to four in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Another coronavirus positive patient passed away here on Friday taking the tally to four in Hyderabad.

According to report, 70 year old Khan Muhammad s/o Umeed Ali Babbar, resident of Sehrish Nagar Qasimabad was diagnosed as coronavirus patient expired at military hospital.

The deceased was laid to rest in local graveyard by the health department team and Edhi volunteers according to standard operating procedures devised by Sindh Health department for burial of coronavirus patients.

The Incharge Edhi Foundation, Mairaj informed that they had taken dead body the patient from Combined Military hospital to a local graveyard at Sehrish Nagar where he was buried.