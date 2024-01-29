Fourth Edition Urdu Translation Novel ”Seeta Zainab” Published
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM
4th edition of the Urdu translation of the novel ”Seeta Zainab” Written by Eminent Sindhi Writer Zaib Sindhi has been published by Rang-e-Adab publication
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) 4th edition of the urdu translation of the novel ”Seeta Zainab” Written by Eminent Sindhi Writer Zaib Sindhi has been published by Rang-e-Adab publication.
According to details, Novel “Seeta Zainab” was translated by eminent writer Shahid Hanai and two editions of the book were published by Sputinik Lahore and classic publisher in 2014 respectively while another edition of the book was published by Meter link publishers (India) in December 2022 however it was not available in Pakistan but now published by Rang-e-Adab Publication.
Muhammad Khan Shaikh popularly known as Zaib Sindhi do not need any praise, was born on 7th September 1957 in Khairpur Mir’s while Larkana is his native place and permanently living in Hyderabad.
Zaib Sindhi is multi-dimensional personality and at a time is a Story writer, Novelist, Drama writer, Columnist, poet, Translator and Radio-TV Compare.
His more than 100 stories have been translated into Urdu as well as into English, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi and Bihari Languages. His Urdu tv drama serial “Janasheen” has been telecasted in Pakistan as well as in Europe and America.
Seeta Zainab was the first novel of Sindhi Language which was translated into Urdu by eminent writer Shahid Hanai. Two editions of this novel were published by classic publishers Lahore in 2014 while the third edition was published in India by Matterlink publisher Lakhnow in 2022 while the fourth edition was published by Rang-e-Adab publication in January 2024.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner10 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District14 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.17 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran17 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz17 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare13 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC14 minutes ago
-
RTA continues crackdown against charging excessive fares from passengers8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits sensitive polling stations8 minutes ago
-
DCM Schofer visits emperor Jehagnir’s mausoleum in Lahore8 minutes ago
-
Tourists advised to use precautionary measures during hilly area's visit8 minutes ago