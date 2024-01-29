Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published

4th edition of the Urdu translation of the novel ”Seeta Zainab” Written by Eminent Sindhi Writer Zaib Sindhi has been published by Rang-e-Adab publication

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) 4th edition of the urdu translation of the novel ”Seeta Zainab” Written by Eminent Sindhi Writer Zaib Sindhi has been published by Rang-e-Adab publication.

According to details, Novel “Seeta Zainab” was translated by eminent writer Shahid Hanai and two editions of the book were published by Sputinik Lahore and classic publisher in 2014 respectively while another edition of the book was published by Meter link publishers (India) in December 2022 however it was not available in Pakistan but now published by Rang-e-Adab Publication.

Muhammad Khan Shaikh popularly known as Zaib Sindhi do not need any praise, was born on 7th September 1957 in Khairpur Mir’s while Larkana is his native place and permanently living in Hyderabad.

Zaib Sindhi is multi-dimensional personality and at a time is a Story writer, Novelist, Drama writer, Columnist, poet, Translator and Radio-TV Compare.

His more than 100 stories have been translated into Urdu as well as into English, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi and Bihari Languages. His Urdu tv drama serial “Janasheen” has been telecasted in Pakistan as well as in Europe and America.

Seeta Zainab was the first novel of Sindhi Language which was translated into Urdu by eminent writer Shahid Hanai. Two editions of this novel were published by classic publishers Lahore in 2014 while the third edition was published in India by Matterlink publisher Lakhnow in 2022 while the fourth edition was published by Rang-e-Adab publication in January 2024.

APP/nsm