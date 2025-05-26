Fourth Excellence Awards Ceremony Of Karvan Hawa Honour Writers Held
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The fourth Excellence Awards ceremony of Karvan Hawa was held on Monday at the auditorium of Khana Farhang Iran with eminent writer, Aksi Mufti as chief guest.
Mushtaq Shabab and Director Khana Farhang Hossein Chaqomi were guests of honor during the ceremony presided over by Dr. Nazir Tabassum
Karvan Hawa Head, Bushra Farrukh highlighted the event and said that the purpose of presenting awards in the name of famous literary figures is to remember these eminent personalities and to enlighten the new generation with them.
During the ceremony awards were distributed among writers by Aksi Mufti, Mushtaq Shabab, Hossein Chaqomi, Dr. Nazir Tabassum and Karvan Hawa Chairperson Bushra Farrukh.
Ahmed Faraz Award was given to Professor Shujaat Ali Rahi of Kohat, Shahid Zaman and Dr. Ali Kamil Qazilbash of Quetta.
Khater Ghaznavi Award was given to Fauzia Taj of Haripur, Arham Rohan of Islamabad, Professor Malik Nasir Dawood of Abbottabad.
Mohsin Ehsan Award was given to Dr. Aamir Sohail of Abbottabad, Dr. Haroon Rashid of Sargodha, Ayesha Masood Malik of Islamabad.
Ghulam Muhammad Qaser Award was given to Salma Qaser of Islamabad, Syed Ali Tanha of Layyah and Professor Jahan Zeb Shoor.
Parishan Khattak Award was given to Dr. Ahmed Ali Ijaz and Zahida Tanha.
Ahmed Ali Sain Award was given to Syed Mahmood Gilani and Professor Sabih Ahmed. Khushhal Khan Khattak Award was given to Dr. Gulzar Jalal and Dr. Hanif Rasool of Karak.
Hassan Bin Thabit Award was given to Professor Abdul Majeed Chatha of Lahore, Noreen Talat Aruba based in the US, Tahir Sultani of Karachi and Muhammad Yaqub Firdousi of Sargodha.
Lahore's Farah Javed, Shaheen Qureshi, Nilofar Sami and Dr. Seema Shafi were the recipients of the Fatima Jinnah Award.
Masood Anwar Shafqi Award was given to Salma Sarfaraz, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Khawaja Yawar Naseer.
Lala Ameer Siddiqui Award was given to Atiq Ahmed Siddiqui, Nayyar Sarhadi and Sher Alam Shinwari.
Karwan Hawa Special Awards were given to Dr. Shaheen Umar, Dr. Basmina Siraj, Dr. Khalid Mufti, Maryam Bibi, Noshaba Khan, Farah Asad, Rubina Siddiqui and Malik Arshad Hussain.
In his address, the chief guest Aksi Mufti urged the government to patronize such organizations so that literature and culture flourish in the province.
Director Khana Farhang Hussain Chaqomi paid tribute to the services of Karwan Hawa Literary Forum and assured full cooperation for the promotion of literature.
Mushtaq Shabab, Dr. Nazir Ahmed, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Nayyar Sarhadi, Dr. Gulzar Jalal and others appreciated the literary services of Karwan Hawa.
