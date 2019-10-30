Fourth meeting of CRMC held at MoFA

(@imziishan)

The fourth meeting of the Committee for Coordination, Review and Monitoring (CRMC) of United Nations Security Council sanction resolutions was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):The fourth meeting of the Committee for Coordination, Review and Monitoring (CRMC) of United Nations Security Council sanction resolutions was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Zafar Ali, Director General SECDIV and attended by designated ex-officio members from Ministry of Finance, Commerce, Maritime Affairs, Interior, Law and Justice, Defence Production, Foreign Affairs, Federal Board of Revenue, State Bank of Pakistan, Civil Aviation Authority, Securities and Exchange Commission, Board of Investment, Intelligence, Strategic Plans Division, Federal Investigation Agency,Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Central Depository Company.

The Committee reviewed the status of implementation of UNSC resolutions on non-proliferation and discussed measures to further enhance inter-agency coordination for effective implementation of Targeted Financial Sanctions relating to non-proliferation.

The members apprised the Committee on steps taken by respective departments and acknowledged the need for synchronization of efforts.

The Committee decided to launch a comprehensive and well-publicized out-reach program under the umbrella of CRMC to sensitize all stake-holders about their obligations including identification of Beneficial Owners and high-risk customers and entities.

Chair of the Committee emphasized that CRMC shall periodically review progress on measures taken by various departments towards further strengthening the CPF regime to mitigate potential risks and achieve a high standard of compliance.