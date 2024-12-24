Fourth meeting of Kashmir Committee held

The 4th meeting of the Kashmir Committee was held under the chairmanship of Qasim Noon here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The 4th meeting of the Kashmir Committee was held under the chairmanship of Qasim Noon here Wednesday.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir also participated in the meeting and discussed the Kashmir issue and various developmental projects.

Chairman Qasim Noon stressed that Kashmir was the lifeline of Pakistan. He said that people of Pakistan were extending consistent support to Kashmiris at every level. “Pakistan stands by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters on moral, diplomatic, and all other fronts”, he maintained.

Progress on the Muzaffarabad Motorway Plan and construction of the Rathwa Hariam Bridge on the Mirpur-Islamabad Road was also reviewed in the meeting.

The Committee focused on the gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirmed its commitment to raising global awareness of the inhumane treatment of Kashmiris, particularly following the abolition of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

The Committee discussed Federal mega projects, including the Shurter Tunnel Plan, an important initiative connecting Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Feasibility studies for Mirpur Airport were also part of the agenda.

The Committee also discussed the plans for the restoration of populations affected by cross-border conflicts and infrastructure development, including education and health, were highlighted.

Qasim Noon and the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir reaffirmed their commitment for resisting the Hindutva agenda and supporting the Kashmiri people.

The ideology of Pakistan remains central to the ongoing struggle for the rights of Kashmiris, he added.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to supporting the people of Kashmir and enhancing collaboration between Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.