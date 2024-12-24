Fourth Meeting Of Kashmir Committee Held
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The 4th meeting of the Kashmir Committee was held under the chairmanship of Qasim Noon here Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The 4th meeting of the Kashmir Committee was held under the chairmanship of Qasim Noon here Wednesday.
The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir also participated in the meeting and discussed the Kashmir issue and various developmental projects.
Chairman Qasim Noon stressed that Kashmir was the lifeline of Pakistan. He said that people of Pakistan were extending consistent support to Kashmiris at every level. “Pakistan stands by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters on moral, diplomatic, and all other fronts”, he maintained.
Progress on the Muzaffarabad Motorway Plan and construction of the Rathwa Hariam Bridge on the Mirpur-Islamabad Road was also reviewed in the meeting.
The Committee focused on the gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirmed its commitment to raising global awareness of the inhumane treatment of Kashmiris, particularly following the abolition of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution.
The Committee discussed Federal mega projects, including the Shurter Tunnel Plan, an important initiative connecting Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Feasibility studies for Mirpur Airport were also part of the agenda.
The Committee also discussed the plans for the restoration of populations affected by cross-border conflicts and infrastructure development, including education and health, were highlighted.
Qasim Noon and the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir reaffirmed their commitment for resisting the Hindutva agenda and supporting the Kashmiri people.
The ideology of Pakistan remains central to the ongoing struggle for the rights of Kashmiris, he added.
The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to supporting the people of Kashmir and enhancing collaboration between Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M611 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..11 minutes ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation22 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees26 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city32 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars32 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager39 minutes ago
-
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours39 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day39 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision39 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours48 minutes ago
-
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood48 minutes ago