FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 02:26 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) PNS YAMAMA arrived in Karachi. Upon arrival, an impressive reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, was Chief Guest on the occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted that addition of PNS YAMAMA in PN fleet will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy's capability of safeguarding Maritime frontiers of Pakistan. He also emphasized that induction of such multipurpose state-of-the-art platforms will provide vital support to ongoing PN Maritime security patrol in Indian Ocean.

PNS YAMAMA is a multipurpose and highly agile medium sized Offshore Patrol Vessel equipped with self protection and terminal defence system, state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship and anti-air warfare capabilities. Additionally, it is capable of embarking a multirole helicopter and can operate independently or as part of a task force for extended durations to execute a variety of missions. PNS YAMAMA is the fourth vessel of OPV Batch II constructed and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyards, Galati, Romania.

Reception ceremony of PNS YAMAMA was attended by large number of PN Officers and CPOs/ Sailors.

