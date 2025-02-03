FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 02:26 PM
Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) PNS YAMAMA arrived in Karachi. Upon arrival, an impressive reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, was Chief Guest on the occasion
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) PNS YAMAMA arrived in Karachi. Upon arrival, an impressive reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, was Chief Guest on the occasion.
While addressing the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted that addition of PNS YAMAMA in PN fleet will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy's capability of safeguarding Maritime frontiers of Pakistan. He also emphasized that induction of such multipurpose state-of-the-art platforms will provide vital support to ongoing PN Maritime security patrol in Indian Ocean.
PNS YAMAMA is a multipurpose and highly agile medium sized Offshore Patrol Vessel equipped with self protection and terminal defence system, state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship and anti-air warfare capabilities. Additionally, it is capable of embarking a multirole helicopter and can operate independently or as part of a task force for extended durations to execute a variety of missions. PNS YAMAMA is the fourth vessel of OPV Batch II constructed and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyards, Galati, Romania.
Reception ceremony of PNS YAMAMA was attended by large number of PN Officers and CPOs/ Sailors.
Recent Stories
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
Korean won dips to yearly low
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI3 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two suspects involved in visa fraud10 minutes ago
-
Three persons injured in road accident10 minutes ago
-
Two suspects injured in encounter20 minutes ago
-
PNCA to host two-day cultural events on Kashmir Solidarity Day30 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib orders strict crackdown on land mafia, kite flying, & illegal weapons40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish40 minutes ago
-
Over 5.5m cotton bales recorded at ginneries50 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed on road50 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed during encounter with police50 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Drugs in Schools: Interior Minister vows tough action50 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns attack on polio team in Jamrud50 minutes ago