UrduPoint.com

Fourth Pak-KSA Joint Mili Drill 'Al Kassah-IV' Concludes At Risalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Fourth Pak-KSA joint mili drill 'Al Kassah-IV' concludes at Risalpur

The closing ceremony of the fourth Pakistan-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise "Al Kassah-IV" was held at the Military College of Engineering, Risalpur on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The closing ceremony of the fourth Pakistan-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise "Al Kassah-IV" was held at the Military College of Engineering, Risalpur on Thursday.

It was the 4th joint exercise of the Al-Kassah series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries. The troops from Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army participated in the exercise, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The two-week-long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in the field of route search, area search, vehicle/ personal search, and area clearance operations.

The drills and techniques regarding improvised explosives devices (IED), vehicle improvised explosive devices (VIED), anti-suicidal, victim-operated improvised explosive devices and handling of explosives were the special focus areas of the joint exercise.

The Engineer-in-Chief Pakistan Army witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest, whereas a high-level military delegation from KSA, headed by Director General Engineers Major General Saad Misfer Alqahtani, also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Vehicle Saudi Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

13 minutes ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffi ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffirm Support - Global Affairs

13 minutes ago
 Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup b ..

Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup before 2024 campaign

13 minutes ago
 DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public ..

DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public issues

13 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

24 minutes ago
 Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Univers ..

Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Universities Fair

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.