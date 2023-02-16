Fourth Pak-KSA joint mili drill 'Al Kassah-IV' concludes at Risalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The closing ceremony of the fourth Pakistan-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise "Al Kassah-IV" was held at the Military College of Engineering, Risalpur on Thursday.

It was the 4th joint exercise of the Al-Kassah series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries. The troops from Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army participated in the exercise, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The two-week-long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in the field of route search, area search, vehicle/ personal search, and area clearance operations.

The drills and techniques regarding improvised explosives devices (IED), vehicle improvised explosive devices (VIED), anti-suicidal, victim-operated improvised explosive devices and handling of explosives were the special focus areas of the joint exercise.

The Engineer-in-Chief Pakistan Army witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest, whereas a high-level military delegation from KSA, headed by Director General Engineers Major General Saad Misfer Alqahtani, also attended the ceremony.