Fourth phase of RED in full swing

KASUR, JunE 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The fourth phase of coronavirus vaccination campaign "Reach every door' (RED) was in full swing in the district.

Chief Executive Officer, heath authority Kasur, Dr Sara Khurram visited various hospitals and union councils areas to check the performance of teams.

She reviewed various measures, including cold chain maintenance, tele sheets, door marking, tour plan etc, that were taken to achieve set targets.

Talking to media, Dr. Samra said that fourth phase of the campaign was started on June 20 to continue till July 4.

She urged the people to get vaccinated at the earliest, adding that vaccination was the only effective way to defeat coronavirus.