PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that 25 percent funds of fourth quarter's annual developmental budget were released and focus has been given to result oriented and better utilization.

In a tweet, KP finance minister here Thursday Rs. 25931 million has been released for approved projects of 33 sectors.

According to finance department, Rs. 1211 million were released agriculture sector, Rs. 4540 million for elementary and secondary education, Rs.

1778 million for health, Rs. 1786 million for higher education, Rs. 1058 million for relief and rehabilitation, Rs. 1234 million for transport, Rs. 1857 million for water provision schemes, Rs. 3437 million for roads and Rs. 2494 million were approved for various multi sector programs.

The minister said that majority of funds would be spend on developmental projects aiming facilitation of public and development of the province.