UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Quarter's 25 Percent Funds Released: Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:29 PM

Fourth quarter's 25 percent funds released: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that 25 percent funds of fourth quarter's annual developmental budget were released and focus has been given to result oriented and better utilization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that 25 percent funds of fourth quarter's annual developmental budget were released and focus has been given to result oriented and better utilization.

In a tweet, KP finance minister here Thursday Rs. 25931 million has been released for approved projects of 33 sectors.

According to finance department, Rs. 1211 million were released agriculture sector, Rs. 4540 million for elementary and secondary education, Rs.

1778 million for health, Rs. 1786 million for higher education, Rs. 1058 million for relief and rehabilitation, Rs. 1234 million for transport, Rs. 1857 million for water provision schemes, Rs. 3437 million for roads and Rs. 2494 million were approved for various multi sector programs.

The minister said that majority of funds would be spend on developmental projects aiming facilitation of public and development of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Budget Agriculture Million

Recent Stories

EU Lacks Arguments to Admit Attempts to Discredit ..

6 minutes ago

'Putting humanity on path of Allah is our prime re ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner asks lifting debris from roads

6 minutes ago

Seven mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

10 minutes ago

DC directs to cover polio unattended cases

10 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis ambassador of country' says Vi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.