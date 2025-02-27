Open Menu

Fourth Round Of Pakistan-Japan Counter-Terrorism Consultations Held In Tokyo

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Fourth round of Pakistan-Japan Counter-Terrorism Consultations held in Tokyo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The 4th Round of Pakistan-Japan Counter-Terrorism Consultations was convened in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Secretary (UN), Nabeel Munir, while the Japanese side was led by Ambassador in charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organized Crime of Japan, Minami Hiroyuki.

During the discussion, the two sides assessed evolving terrorist threats at national and regional level and reiterated their resolve to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

Pakistan side briefed on its recent policy measures and enforcement actions, highlighting progress in countering financing of terrorism, dismantling terrorist networks and enhancing border security.

Both sides explored areas for greater bilateral cooperation, including capacity-building initiatives and solutions based on emerging technologies.

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue ..

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

39 seconds ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..

15 minutes ago
 First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of ..

First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..

15 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhab ..

Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..

45 minutes ago
 AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School o ..

AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers an ..

UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..

1 hour ago
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; re ..

UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for count ..

Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..

1 hour ago
 OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment For ..

OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025

1 hour ago
 NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary ..

NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26

1 hour ago
 Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ..

Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match

1 hour ago
 Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery

Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan