Fourth Round Of Pakistan-Japan Counter-Terrorism Consultations Held In Tokyo
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The 4th Round of Pakistan-Japan Counter-Terrorism Consultations was convened in Tokyo on Wednesday.
The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Secretary (UN), Nabeel Munir, while the Japanese side was led by Ambassador in charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organized Crime of Japan, Minami Hiroyuki.
During the discussion, the two sides assessed evolving terrorist threats at national and regional level and reiterated their resolve to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.
Pakistan side briefed on its recent policy measures and enforcement actions, highlighting progress in countering financing of terrorism, dismantling terrorist networks and enhancing border security.
Both sides explored areas for greater bilateral cooperation, including capacity-building initiatives and solutions based on emerging technologies.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..
AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..
Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025
NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26
Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match
Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana urges Opposition to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan40 seconds ago
-
Fourth round of Pakistan-Japan Counter-Terrorism Consultations held in Tokyo42 seconds ago
-
Pakistan calls for urgent action on global disarmament44 seconds ago
-
PWA, APNEC organise seminar in connection with Int'l Mother language Day at PAL47 seconds ago
-
State Electricity Department instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan in AJK51 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt given time to file reports in military installation attack case11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman of the Balochistan B ..1 hour ago
-
Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match1 hour ago
-
Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery1 hour ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Senator1 hour ago
-
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos: Rind2 hours ago
-
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations2 hours ago