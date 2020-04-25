UrduPoint.com
Fourth Session With Provincial Information Ministers To Discuss Modalities For Distribution Of Safety Kits Among Media Persons: Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Fourth session with provincial information ministers to discuss modalities for distribution of safety kits among media persons: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, that modalities for distribution of personal protection kits among journalists and media workers would be discussed in the fourth session with the provincial information ministers today (Saturday).

In a tweet, she said that these kits would help the journalists in the performance of their duties safely while reporting on difficult front in the fight against coronavirus.

She said that the meeting would also discuss arrangements for disinfecting major press clubs across the country and payment of dues to media houses.

She said that a plan would also be considered to link issuance of advertisements to the media houses with payment of salaries of journalists and media workers.

