Fourth Wave Of COVID-19, Four More Patients Lost Lives At ATH Abbottabad

Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Fourth wave of COVID-19, four more patients lost lives at ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The fourth lethal wave of Coronavirus on Friday claimed four more lives during last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

The deceased have been identified as Bakht Yar, resident of Mansehra, Ghulam Muhammad, resident of Balakot, Muhammad Rafiq, resident of Mansehra and Samandar Khan, resident of Chilas.

Currently 77 patients of Coronavirus have been admitted to ATH while the 11 patients were referred to the COVID-19 ICU where 7 were declared critical and were placed on CPAP machine.

During last 24 hours, 20 new Coronavirus patients have been admitted to the hospital.

Health department district Mansehra declared that 61 Coronavirus patients have been recovered during last 24 hours and the remaining number of recovered patients in Manshera were only 160, total number of recovered patients have reached 3837.

Total number of COVID-19 infected patients in district Manshera were 4046, according to the breakup of active Coronavirus patients 111 patients were registered in Tehsil Mansehra, 24 from Balakot and 25 people from Tehsil Baffa Pakhal.

Health department has conducted 99803 COVID-19 tests in district Manshera where 93516 were tested negative while the test report of 549 people is awaiting.

