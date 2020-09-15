FP committee of Nishtar Medical University presents budget proposals for 2020-21

Finance and Planning Committee of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met for budget proposals for 2020-21 here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Finance and Planning Committee of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met for budget proposals for 2020-21 here on Tuesday.

Presided over by NMU Acting VC Dr Ijaz Masood, the committee presented various proposals for the budget, said a release issued.

NMC principal Dr Iftikhar Khan, Nishtar Hospital MS Dr Shaid Bokhari and others attended the meeting.

The budget will be tabled in next syndicate meeting for approval.

The committee also reviewed different ongoing developmental projects of Nishtar.