FPA Relief Must Benefit Maximum People: Abid Sher Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 06:56 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Former state minister and central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Thursday that the Federal government was striving to facilitate masses within its limited financial resources.

Addressing a press conference at MPA Mian Tahir Jameel's outhouse here, he said that the fuel price adjustment (FPA) relief, announced by the federal government, must benefit maximum people, suffering from the current high inflation rate.

He said that the PML-N was fully aware of hardships of masses, but people must realise that international agreements inked by the previous government were the root-cause of their sufferings.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was a people-friendly personality and hence he should provide maximum relief to masses.

Speaking in the conference, former state minister and central leader PML-N Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said that they were surprised that the election tribunal had allowed Imran Khan to contest by-election from NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII).

He said that it was a hard fact that Imran Khan had concealed many properties, hence the election tribunal must revisit its decision as he (Imran Khan) was not competent to contest by-election under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

