UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

F&PC Sanctions Rs 714 Mln Varsity Budget For FY 2021-22

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:32 PM

F&PC sanctions Rs 714 mln varsity budget for FY 2021-22

Finance & Planning Committee (F&PC) of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) approved Rs 714 million proposed budget with slight changes for Fiscal Year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance & Planning Committee (F&PC) of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) approved Rs 714 million proposed budget with slight changes for Fiscal Year 2021-22.

The committee which met under the chairmanship of MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, also sanctioned FY-2020-21 reviewed budget.

The meeting appreciated varsity faculty for getting grant of Rs 526 mln from different donor agencies,ongoing uplift projects for the varsity also came under discussion.

F&PC was attended by MPA, Abdul Hai Dasti, DG Finance HEC, Ghulam Nabi, Deputy Secretary Planning, Dr Ahmad Bilal, Prof Jamil Anwar and others.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Budget Agriculture HEC From Million

Recent Stories

Education Ministry permits students to sit in E-Ca ..

8 seconds ago

Undemocratic attitude not to be acceptable in Parl ..

9 seconds ago

Russian National Koshkin Convicted of Cybercrimes ..

11 seconds ago

Malaysian Court Overturns 'Misadventure' Verdict i ..

12 seconds ago

Today PSL 6 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gla ..

20 minutes ago

QAU Professor honored with Int'l 'Obada-Prize'

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.