F&PC sanctions Rs 714 mln varsity budget for FY 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance & Planning Committee (F&PC) of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) approved Rs 714 million proposed budget with slight changes for Fiscal Year 2021-22.

The committee which met under the chairmanship of MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, also sanctioned FY-2020-21 reviewed budget.

The meeting appreciated varsity faculty for getting grant of Rs 526 mln from different donor agencies,ongoing uplift projects for the varsity also came under discussion.

F&PC was attended by MPA, Abdul Hai Dasti, DG Finance HEC, Ghulam Nabi, Deputy Secretary Planning, Dr Ahmad Bilal, Prof Jamil Anwar and others.