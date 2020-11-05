FPCCI announces provisional list of nominees of trade bodies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :In compliance with the schedule of FPCCI Elections-2021, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has announced the provisional list of nominees of trade bodies for the General Body and Executive Committee of FPCCI for the year 2021.

The list has been posted on FPCCI Website and also disseminated through e-mail, courier and WhatsApp to the member trade bodies, members of the Election Commission, Regulator of Trade Organizations and the nominees across the country.