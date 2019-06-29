FPCCI applaud Chief of Army Staff for talking about economy

"The sentiments and observations of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa about economic revival are commendable"

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) "The sentiments and observations of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa about economic revival are commendable". This was said by Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Capital Zone, Islamabad Sheikh Abdul Waheed while talking to trade delegation here on Saturday.

He said that addressing at National Defence University, the army chief has very rightly pointed out deficiencies and laid emphasis on measures imperative for improvement.Waheed said said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying his best to improve taxation system in the country and a number of steps had been adopted for the purpose but it is required that all stakeholders should be bring at one page and their due grievances and apprehensions should be addressed accordingly so that they could be motivated to debit all taxes with national spirit.

The business leader was of the view that there is dire need to create a sense of participation and ownership of all business community in national development and adopting appropriate steps to tackle economic crunch and it would be only possible when government do its best to mitigate the suffering and concerns of traders, manufactures and investors.He strongly endorsed the verdict of General Qamar javed Bajwa about economy and said that economic independence is base of sovereignty and it is need of hour that we should utilize our human resource and national exchequer with proper planning to get optimum benefits.