FPCCI appoints Kamran Saleem Convener of Takaful Committee

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):President,Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Anjum Nisar has appointed Director Finance and Company Secretary of Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, Muhammad Kamran Saleem for third term as Convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Takaful and Window Takaful for 2020.

On his appointment for the third consecutive year, Muhammad Kamran Saleem pledged that he would make every possible effort for the promotion of takaful sector.

Saleem said, "The Pak-Qatar Takaful Group adheres to the best ethical practices and complete transparency in all aspects of its operations while adhering Shariah rules and law of the land."