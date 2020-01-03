FPCCI appoints Rohi Rizwan as Regional Chairperson of Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar on Friday appointed Vice President FPCCI Rohi Rizwan as the Regional Chairperson of Punjab.

Rohi Rizwan has taken charge as the Regional Chairperson of the FPCCI here at federation's regional office, according to a media release issued here.

Addressing the members of Business Community Punjab, Mian Anjum Nisar discussed in detail the economic outlook and plan of activities for the year 2020.

He highlighted the problems faced by business community.

He assured his full support and cooperation to member trade bodies for resolving their genuine issues related to trade and industry.

He also emphasized on further strengthening the research and development activities in FPCCI for policy advocacy and improving the economic growth, reducing unemployment and poverty, and enhancement of exports.

Rohi Rizwan said she was available all the time to resolve the issues of business community of Punjab.