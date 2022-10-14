FPCCI appreciates Customs' new online complaints management system

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday welcomed the inauguration of Pakistan Customs online complaints management system and digital dashboard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday welcomed the inauguration of Pakistan Customs online complaints management system and digital dashboard. In a statement, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said such an arrangement by the Customs Department was long-awaited as there was a dire need for the resolution of a myriad of complaints and issues pertaining to customs. "WeBOC had many shortcomings and a user-friendly system could better work." The inauguration ceremony of the online complaints management system took place at the Federation House -- the headquarters of the apex trade body of the country having approximately 250 chambers, associations, and other trade bodies as its members. Prominent business personalities, customs agents, and diplomats attended the ceremony.

Director General of Customs Wajid Ali highlighted the main objectives of the online complaint management system and digital dashboard. It has the capability of minimizing the dispute resolution time, minimizing physical visits to customs, better oversight by the senior management of customs over each collectorate and improving Pakistan's ranking in the ease of doing business index.

Pakistan Customs has developed the system in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan office, he added.

The UNDP has emphasized that women entrepreneurs and young businessmen should also be encouraged to utilize the system to create a business-friendly environment in the country; promote equality and generate employment.