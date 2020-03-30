FPCCI appreciates extension to time limit for filing goods declaration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Anjum Nisar on Monday claimed that FPCCI had succeeded in getting extension in time limit from Federal board of Revenue for filing goods declaration.

FPCCI Help Desk working under Vice President Khurram Ijaz took up the issue of time limit for filing of goods declaration with FBR and convinced the tax collecting government agency to extend the time limit for filing of goods declaration, FPCCI Chief said in a statement here.

He said the FPCCI Help Desk was working round-the-clock to get resolved the problems of traders and industrialists during the prevailing tough situation created by COVID-19 pandemic. Time limit for filing of goods declaration from the existing ten days had been extended to further 15 days (total 25 days) under section 79(1) of the Custom Act- 1969 for all IGMs filed between March 17 to April 7.

The importers and clearing agents was facing hardship in filing of goods declaration in the prevailing situation and the penalty up to Rs.

100,000 has been waived off for the period increase their cost of doing business and subsequently increases the price of the goods.

He said under present condition the trade and industry is approaching FPCCI Help Desk to resolve their issues concerning to the exports and supply of essential goods, medical equipment and kits, sanitizers etc.

The FPCCI was alive to the problems being faced by exporters, importers, clearing agents, shipping lines etc. and the apex trade body through its help desk was making every possible effort for resolution of trade and industry issues.

FPCCI help desk was also consulting with other organizations to resolve the issues of the other stakeholders related to these agents and sectors.

Mian Anjum Nisar President FPCCI appreciated the services extended by FBR including the Customs Collectors in this difficult situation for facilitating the business community of the country.