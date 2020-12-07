FPCCI appreciates removal of 5% regulatory duty on import of cotton yarn

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President, Mian Anjum Nisar has appreciated the government's decision to withdraw 5% regulatory duty on the import of cotton yarn and said it will greatly support the textile industry and will contribute to the economic stability of the country.

In a statement here on Monday, FPCCI Chief observed that since long the country had not been able to achieve its full export potential in the textile sector and product diversification owing to limited access to raw-material. As a relief to the industry and make it cost competitive, the regulatory duty on cotton yarn required to be terminated.

Local production of cotton was not sufficient to meet the demand of the textile industry while Pakistan was receiving big orders. Cotton was not available at competitive prices due to the regulatory duty and hectic procedures. COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown in recent past had also worsened the situation.

The second wave of COVID-19 was also a serious threat to textile productivity. The cotton crop was severely damaged due to torrential rainfalls last year, use of un-certified seeds and pesticides, COVID-19 impact and many of the growers switched over to sugarcane and maize crops. It was estimated that the cotton production would be between 6 to 8 million bales against the local textile sector's requirement of 15 to 16 million bales.

According to the data up to Dec. 01, 2020, reported by Pakistan Cotton Ginners' Association 4.6 million bales of cotton arrived in the industry while the last year's figure was 7.4 million.

Similarly, the unsold stock of this year was 0.9 million bales whereas last year it was 1.4 million bales. The data showed that cotton crop yield had declined by almost 13 percent, which was the major cash crop that could contribute significantly to the development and economic prosperity of the country.

The local textile industry was, therefore, compelled to import raw cotton from abroad to meet its requirement of basic raw material and to ensure its contribution to Pakistan's export.

Because of import of cotton, the cost of the textile products increased ; making the country in-competitive in the region and internationally.

FPCCI had organized a conference on cotton to highlight issues and suitable solutions to make the country self-sufficient in this precious raw material.

The area of cotton under cultivation was 2.9 million hectares in 2015-16, which was now reduced to 2.3 million hectares.

The FPCCI also urged the government to facilitate growers and offer incentives for cotton growers and bring back those growers who had opted for other cash crops.