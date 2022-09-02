UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Asks KP Govt To Waive Off Property Tax In Industrial Estates

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 07:58 PM

The Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) asked the KP Government on Friday to waive off the property taxes in industrial estates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) asked the KP Government on Friday to waive off the property taxes in industrial estates.

In a meeting with the Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB), Iftikhar Alam and Deputy Managing Director, Nauman Fayyaz he also asked the Excise Department to stop the harassment of industrialists in Kohat and Peshawar forthwith.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that small and domestic industries play a major role in the development of any country as the majority of the population is employed with them.

He stressed the need for further support and promote, Small & Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the province.

He appreciated the provincial government's exemption on property tax in the economic zone, however, he urged the same facility in the industrial estates of Peshawar and Kohat also. The Managing Director of SIDB assured him to take up the matter with the KP Government.

On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held regarding the Chitral Economic Zone and establishment of an industrial zone in Upper Chitral.

In response the MD-SIDB informed that a consultant has been hired to prepare the feasibility of the economic zone and industrial estates in Dir (Upper & Lower) and Chitral.

On this occasion, both FPCCI and SIDB reiterated their commitment to work together for the development of small cottage industries, especially handicrafts, etc.

