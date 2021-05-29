FPCCI calls for activation of Aza Khel Dry Port

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) have called for activation of Aza Khel Dry Port for both Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) and Goods in Transit Trade to Afghanistan (GITTA).

The call was made during a general body meeting held in FPCCI headquarters with president, Nasir Hayat Maggon in the chair. General body members from all regional offices participated in the meeting through video link.

Those who participated from Peshawar through video link were included Vice President, Zahid Shah, executive and general body members Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Fazal Rahim, Haji Mohammad Afzal, Atif Khan, Haji Shakireen, Sultan Elahi, Manzoor Khan, Mamoor Khan, Minhaj Bacha while Noor Alam Khan and Imran Khan from Dir Lower also participated through video link.

Former FPCCI president, Haji Ghulam Ali and Coordinator for KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan especially participated from Regional Office, Peshawar.

The participants said that during first wave of Covid-19, the government had have turned hotels in Swat, Chitral and Dir into quarantine centres, but so far no payment had been paid to them. They urged the FPCCI leadership to raise the issue of payment of compensation with Federal government.

The participants while demanding activation of Aza Khel Dry Port for both ATT and GITTA also expressed concern on overcharging in head of fare and resolution of matter.

On this occasion, a collective fateha was also offered for late wife of Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and other decease.