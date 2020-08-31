FPCCI calls for earliest rehabilitation of city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar and Vice Presidents Sheikh Sultan Rehman and Khurram Ejaz have expressed their serious concern and grief over the loss of lives and damages to property caused by the recent torrential rains in the city and called for immediate and more organised relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a statement issued here Monday, they regretted that heavy rains had inundated almost the entire city and severely damaged the roads and other already depleted infrastructure. Besides entering homes in various areas of the city, the rain water has entered factories and warehouses causing heavy losses to the business community at large.

Most parts of the city still are without electricity. Generators are not working either as people have run out of petrol because of shortage of petrol due to which the drainage of water from factories, warehouses and other work places could not be made possible. Life has come to a standstill and severely disrupted, they maintained.

The city which contributes more than 60% of the total revenue of the country and is international economic hub has been left at the mercy of nature.

They called upon all the stakeholders including Sindh government through increased coordination and making the best of technology, the relief and rehabilitation process be carried on carried on large scale and on war footings.

They also emphasized for developing comprehensive plans to resolve the long-standing issues of Karachi like waste management, water and sewerage, mass transit system and the master plan of the city.

The business leaders recalled that due to lockdowns because of COVID-19 pandemic, the economy of the metropolis had already suffered extensively and could not recover till date, whereas, the torrential rain further aggravated the situation.

They maintained that no precautionary measures were taken by the concerned government agencies before the rain which was forecast, well in advance.