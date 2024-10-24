Open Menu

FPCCI, CCPIT Form Alliance For Land – Sea Corridor: President FPCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 11:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh informed that, in a landmark development, FPCCI and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), have formed an alliance for land – sea corridor; which comprises of chambers of commerce & industries of 17 regional, sub-regional and economically-significant countries.

A statement issued here on Thursday said that, Atif Ikram Sheikh participated in the session of the aforementioned alliance as the founding member; which was held in Chongqing, China. It is an important achievement for Pakistan on international stage, he added.

The FPCCI Chief maintained that the apex body will explore investment, joint ventures and trade opportunities in mines & mineral; information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS); agriculture & livestock; food processing & storage; infrastructure development and renewable & alternative energy sources with their Chinese counterparts.

The high-profile FPCCI delegation to the Alliance of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of International Land - Sea Trade Corridor also included Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination, FPCCI and Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman Capital Office, FPCCI.

