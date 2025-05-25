FPCCI convener calls for support to expand food exports

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Convener of the Regional Committee on Food at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Shahid Imran, on Sunday called for strong incentives to boost Pakistan’s food exports globally.

In a statement issued here, he emphasized the urgent need for supportive government policies, improved infrastructure, and export subsidies to help Pakistan compete effectively in international markets. He noted that Pakistan has considerable potential in the food sector, particularly in value-added products, but lacks the necessary incentives to expand its global reach.

“With appropriate support in the upcoming annual budget, Pakistan can significantly increase its food export volume and generate valuable foreign exchange,” he stated.

He urged the government to facilitate exporters through simplified regulations, enhanced research and development, and robust international marketing support. He stressed that exploring new markets and maintaining high quality standards could help position Pakistan as a major global food supplier.