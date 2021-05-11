FPCCI delegation calls on Ali Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi at the PNSC House Karachi.

The delegation appreciated the minister for always supporting and facilitating the business community. The delegation members apprised the minister of their issues, a press release here said.