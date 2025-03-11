FPCCI Delegation Calls On Bilawal
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by its Chairman Atif Ikram called on Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Tuesday.
The FPCCI delegation briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the issues faced by the business community.
Bilawal Bhutto assured the FPCCI delegation for resolving the concerns of the business community.
Both the sides also discussed matters related to the federation and chambers.
The delegation included United Business Group leader Momin Ali Malik and FPCCI Vice President Zaki Ijaz, President Oil and Marketing Association Tariq Mehmood and Malik Suhail.
