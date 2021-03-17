FPCCI delegation calls on Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the PTI government had improved the business environment as industrial development was imperative to strengthen the economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the PTI government had improved the business environment as industrial development was imperative to strengthen the economy.

He was talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), led by its former president Mian Anjum Nisar and senior vice president Kh. Shahzeb Akram which called on him at CM office to discuss problems being faced by the industrialists.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, secretary industries, CEO PBIT and others were also present.

Talking on the occasion, the CM assured to resolve the genuine problems of the business community without delay and assured to continue parleys in future as well. The corona has affected business activities while the government gave a relief package to the business community to let business activities continue, he said.

Now, another corona wave has surfaced and the government was aware of the genuine issues of the business community and a focal person will be deputed in the CM Office to help resolve their problems, he assured.

"We will counter the latest virus attack while managing business activities, the CM said and assured to take every possible step to facilitate the business community as it was the linchpin of the economy", he said.

The CM said that solid steps had been taken to ensure ease of doing business and assured to provide every possible facility for business activities.

The CM assured that existing industrial estates would also be developed along with the establishment of new industrial zones where facilities would be provided on a priority basis to promote pro-industry culture in the province.

The rapid industrial development will generate new employment opportunities while strengthening the economy, added the CM.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated that exemplary steps taken to provide a conducive business environment.

The quantum of tasks accomplished by the incumbent government was larger than the work done by the previous governments, he added.

Those who called on the CM included Ch. Muhammad Saleem vice president FPCCI, Muhammad Arif Yousaf Jiwa vice president, Raja Muhammad Anwar vice president (Punjab), Nasir Khan vice president (Baluchistan), Muhammad Nawaz vice president chamber of small traders, Muhammad Ali Mian coordinator (Punjab) FPCCI,MA Zaka-ur-Rehman former chairman PPMA, Nadeem Qureshi convener central standing committee (FPCCI)and others.