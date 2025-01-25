FPCCI delegation calls on KP CM, discusses promotion of industrial activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and discussed matters relating to promotion of industrial and commercial activities.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industry, Abdul Karim, Secretary for Industry and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion

Steps and initiatives of the provincial government to attract private investment in the region came under discussion.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for close collaboration and mutual consultation between relevant government departments and the chambers of commerce to improve the industrial and commercial sectors

He stated that the provincial government is working under a comprehensive strategy to resolve issues faced by the industrial sector.

He underscored the vital role of industries in economic development and job creation noting that KP offers immense opportunities for private investment.

The provincial government, he said, is committed to encourage private investors and providing them with all necessary facilities including offering locally produced electricity at concessional rates for industries.

He highlighted that provincial government has launched interest-free loan programs to promote entrepreneurship including loans for technical degree holders adding that an agreement has been signed to implement Home Stay Tourism Project aimed at boosting tourism and employment.

FPCCI delegation appreciated the provincial government’s initiatives to promote industrial and commercial activities and expressed gratitude to CM for taking a keen interest in resolving the challenges faced by industrialists and traders.

