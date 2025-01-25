Open Menu

FPCCI Delegation Calls On KP CM, Discusses Promotion Of Industrial Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FPCCI delegation calls on KP CM, discusses promotion of industrial activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and discussed matters relating to promotion of industrial and commercial activities.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industry, Abdul Karim, Secretary for Industry and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion

Steps and initiatives of the provincial government to attract private investment in the region came under discussion.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for close collaboration and mutual consultation between relevant government departments and the chambers of commerce to improve the industrial and commercial sectors

He stated that the provincial government is working under a comprehensive strategy to resolve issues faced by the industrial sector.

He underscored the vital role of industries in economic development and job creation noting that KP offers immense opportunities for private investment.

The provincial government, he said, is committed to encourage private investors and providing them with all necessary facilities including offering locally produced electricity at concessional rates for industries.

He highlighted that provincial government has launched interest-free loan programs to promote entrepreneurship including loans for technical degree holders adding that an agreement has been signed to implement Home Stay Tourism Project aimed at boosting tourism and employment.

FPCCI delegation appreciated the provincial government’s initiatives to promote industrial and commercial activities and expressed gratitude to CM for taking a keen interest in resolving the challenges faced by industrialists and traders.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

1 minute ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

16 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

31 minutes ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

46 minutes ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

1 hour ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

1 hour ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

1 hour ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

1 hour ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

1 hour ago
 “Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan