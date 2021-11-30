UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Delegation Meets CM, Discuss Problems Of Traders, Industrialists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:35 PM

FPCCI delegation meets CM, discuss problems of traders, industrialists

A delegation led by former FPCCI president Anjum Nisar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday to discuss problems faced by the traders and industrialists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation led by former FPCCI president Anjum Nisar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday to discuss problems faced by the traders and industrialists.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, secretaries of industries and environment departments, MD WASA and others were also present. Other members of the delegation included SVP FPCCI Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, former LCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Yasin, Ghulam Ahmad and Tanvir Sheikh.

The CM assured to resolve genuine issues and announced to hold meetings with office bearers of all the chambers of commerce and industries across the province. No unjustified action has been taken against any factory and the matter relating to resolving the issue of water tariff would also be considered on compassionate grounds, he added and asked the industries minister to take immediate steps for resolving fertilizer related issues.

The hoarding of fertilizer would not be tolerated as the government was taking every possible step to ensure the provision of fertilizer at fixed rates, he said and added that consultation with stakeholders was also in progress to resolve the issues relating to the fertilizer.

The CM emphasized that steps have been taken to deal with smog and legal action was being taken against factories causing air pollution. Similarly, the government had devised a relief package for the business community during corona to continue trade and business activities and the government was fully committed to taking steps to accommodate the traders andindustrialists as they were the lynchpin of the economy. The PTI-led government has takenconcrete measures to ensure ease of doing business, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Punjab Water Chambers Of Commerce Progress All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

24 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Populatio ..

Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Population Census - President

13 seconds ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, 4 Corps win openers

15 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team

16 seconds ago
 Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time i ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time in 14 Weeks

18 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 Nov 2021

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.