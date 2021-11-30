FPCCI delegation meets CM, discuss problems of traders, industrialists

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation led by former FPCCI president Anjum Nisar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday to discuss problems faced by the traders and industrialists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation led by former FPCCI president Anjum Nisar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday to discuss problems faced by the traders and industrialists.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, secretaries of industries and environment departments, MD WASA and others were also present. Other members of the delegation included SVP FPCCI Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, former LCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Yasin, Ghulam Ahmad and Tanvir Sheikh.

The CM assured to resolve genuine issues and announced to hold meetings with office bearers of all the chambers of commerce and industries across the province. No unjustified action has been taken against any factory and the matter relating to resolving the issue of water tariff would also be considered on compassionate grounds, he added and asked the industries minister to take immediate steps for resolving fertilizer related issues.

The hoarding of fertilizer would not be tolerated as the government was taking every possible step to ensure the provision of fertilizer at fixed rates, he said and added that consultation with stakeholders was also in progress to resolve the issues relating to the fertilizer.

The CM emphasized that steps have been taken to deal with smog and legal action was being taken against factories causing air pollution. Similarly, the government had devised a relief package for the business community during corona to continue trade and business activities and the government was fully committed to taking steps to accommodate the traders andindustrialists as they were the lynchpin of the economy. The PTI-led government has takenconcrete measures to ensure ease of doing business, he added.