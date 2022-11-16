FPCCI delegation meets Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met a six-member delegation headed by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal at Governor House, here, on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met a six-member delegation headed by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal at Governor House, here, on Wednesday.

The delegation included Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Senior Vice President Sulaiman Chawla, Former Vice President Sheikh Sultan, Dr. Usman, Mian Nasr Hayat Magwa and Khurram Tariq Saeed.

In the meeting, problems faced by industrialists, enhancement of economic and commercial activities, investment opportunities and other issues of importance were discussed.

On the occasion, the governor Sindh said that industrialists and traders had a key role in industrial and economic development. The present government would continue to provide all possible support for industrial activity and he would inform the Federal institutions about the difficulties faced by industrialists and traders, he added.

He said that industrial activity created employment opportunities and increases foreign exchange reserves of the country, For this matter, the government wiould also evolve a joint strategy with the industrialists and traders so that the problems of the industrialists and traders could be resolved on priority basis, he added.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal said that industrialists and businessmen had high expectations from the present government and hoped that the problems faced would be resolved on priority basis.

He also thanked the governor for listening to the problems in detail and giving assurances for its solution.