FPCCI delegation to meet President Zardari on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry will meet President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday.

To be headed by Dr Gohar Ejaz, the delegation will brief the president about the reservations of the business community and the issues being faced by them, a President House press release said.