FPCCI delegation visits BCCI

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by former president, FPCCI, Mian Anjam Nisar visited Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) here.

The delegation was awarded a warm welcome by president, BCCI, Hafiz Muhammad Younas and other office bearers of BCCI. The FPCCI delegation included business community leaders among them were Khawaja Shahzaib Akram, Muhammad Ali Mian, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Muhammad Suleman and Khalil Ahmed.

The delegation visited different sections of BCCI. The guests were given briefing about ongoing progress in the field of commerce and industry in Bahawalpur.