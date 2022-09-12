FPCCI delegation visits flood-hit areas of South Punjab

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Monday visited the flood-affected areas of Southern Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Monday visited the flood-affected areas of Southern Punjab.

The delegation included FPCCI Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Former Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Mudassar Masood, Bao Mohammad Bashir, Safdar Butt, Talal Butt and others, according to FPCCI spokesman here.

The delegation visited various union councils of Tehsil Taunsa Sharif of Dera Ghazi Khan and met with flood victims in the villages and got details of the damage caused by the flood.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and all other members announced the construction of new houses in flooded villages, set up clean water plants, and distributed cash and gifts among the flood victims, on which the flood affectees thanked the FPCCI leadership very much and prayed for them.

On this occasion, the FPCCI delegates said that people lost everything and were now facing hunger, diseases and another catastrophe.

Millions of people were waiting for their help in the flooded areas. In this hour of trouble, they were with the flood victims and would help them in every possible rehabilitation.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that more than three million children were suffering from water-borne diseases, sinking and malnutrition risks due to the worst floods and needed immediate humanitarian assistance. Disasters were always the most dangerous for children. The surge had already caused devastating damage to children and their families, he added.

He said that in view of the current situation, the help of flood victims should be the focus of their priorities.

Nadeem Qureshi added that they did not learn any lesson from the 2010 flood and did not build water reserves and dams in the country. "We would not have faced such a huge destruction today, if we have taken water conservation measures to secure our future," he remarked.