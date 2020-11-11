UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Delegations To Visit Kabul For Strengthening Trade Ties

Wed 11th November 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Sartaj Ahmed Khan Wednesday said Pakistan desires strong trade ties with Afghanistan in vital interest of the people of two countries.

He said Islamabad always tried and made efforts to ensure lasting peace in Afghanistan for socio-economic development of the two countries, adding that soon a delegation of FPCCI would visit Kabul to promote the bilateral trade ties.

He was talking to Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Najibullah Ahmedzai during his meeting at Afghan Consulate General here. Former Vice President FCPPI Fazl Elashi was also present during the meeting.

Sartaj said that FPCCI always supports the constitution of help desk to resolve issues of the traders of the two countries where information about mines and minerals, textile, cement, edible items could be provided to the traders.

The Afghan Consul General Najibullah expressed gratitude to the FPCCI delegation and welcomed the expected visit. He assured Afghan government support to the business community of Pakistan.

Najibullah said Kabul takes the efforts and affection of the Pakistan government and traders in high esteem, saying that Pakistan and Afghanistan are like real brothers which could not be separated by any means.

He said Afghanistan also wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan so that the two countries could emerge as powerful economies in the region.

