FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday organized an interactive webinar on "COVID-19: Trade and Trade Related Measures" via Zoom Video Link, also engaging the business community representatives in its Regional Office Lahore and Capital Office Islamabad.

The webinar was moderated by FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman and Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on WTO Affairs, Engr.

M.A. Jabbar, said FPCCI statement here.

The participants discussed the importance of international trading rules of World Trade Organisation for trade and trade related measures, recognizing the same as an effective tool to sustain the growth of individual member economies and aggregate global economy conducting trade under World trade rules.

They also acknowledged the continued role of WTO in providing guidance as to mitigate the adverse effect of decline in global trade affecting the member countries.

Vice President FPCCI Sheikh Sultan Rehman, while opening the discussion, said that the business community should watch the on-going advisory and other guiding role of WTO. It should be under focus in the COVID-19 situation to remain compliant with the obligations of World trading rules.

" We should also take benefit of the relaxations as are available and agreed to under arrangement of special and emergency clauses allowed by the world trading system under WTO," he emphasized.

He further said the trade and trade facilitated allowances should also be capitalized for making appropriate pressure on public sector to structure the temporary policies towards the gain of trade and economy in present economic crisis generated by declining world trade due to COVID-19.

Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on WTO Affairs, Engr. M.A.

Jabbar said the country was moving in accordance with the requirements of WTO in the past and the same spirit was required to be continued.

"Once the situation is settled and becomes normal, the rules of world trading application will generate complaints in WTO against countries which are not following the applied rules," he added.

He said Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of IT and Telecom, bodies like PSQCA and IPO have been extending knowledge based contributions for taking up policy stance by our WTO mission in Geneva. Pakistan government and the business community should always be prepared for normal working system of WTO for trade conducting.

WTO is presently asking and guiding member countries to help their economies through trade related supporting measures which includes alignments of fiscal, monetary, trade policy reviews as well as other regulatory functions in such a way that the concessions extended should suit the domestic trade related measures to help the economic recovery in crisis like situations being faced in COVID-19, he said.

Joint Economic Adviser to Federal Ministry of Finance Sohail Hanif said the Ministry was continuously endeavoring to make fiscal adjustments through Federal Board of Revenue as well as providing budget lines for tax refunds. It had been fully engaged in convincing State Bank of Pakistan to take appropriate measures for reducing the cost of exports and domestic commerce beside providing other refinance facilities to off load the pressure from the manufacturing and trade units to reduce the cost push generated by COVID-19 situation.

Other participants included officials from Federal Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Applied Economic Research Center (AERC) and representatives of trade bodies.