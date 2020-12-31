UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Elections-2021 Tie In BMP, UBG

Thu 31st December 2020

FPCCI elections-2021 tie in BMP, UBG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :In the annual elections-2021 of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held here on Wednesday, both the presidential candidates got 178 votes each and it was announced that the matter will be decided by the court of law as three disputed votes were sealed in a ballot box on court orders.

The Businessmen Panel (BMP), which is being led by its Chairman and FPCCI President Main Anjum Nisar, got succeeded its candidate Khwaja Shahzeb on Senior Vice President's seat with 196 votes against 161 votes of his opponent Abdul Rauf Mukhtar from United Businessmen Group (UBG) headed by S.M.Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik as Patron-in-Chief and Chairman respectively.

BMP, which is the ruling group in FPCCI for the year 2020, also won six positions of vice presidents and UBG got four VPs.

The both vice president candidates from FATA also tied up by getting four votes each.

Meanwhile, BMP's two VPs from Balochistan quota were already declared elected un-opposed. They were Nasir Khan on the chambers' seat and on Women Chamber seat Ms. Farzana Ahmed Ali. Whereas, UBG's Adeel Siddique had also been elected un-opposed.

FPCCI is the apex trade body; having all chambers and trade associations representing different economic sectors from all over the country as its members. These member chambers and associations have one vote each for electing FPCCI President, Senior Vice President and Vice Presidents for the period of one year.

