KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, on behalf of this apex trade body of the country, has extended full support to Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) through joint initiatives- be it business or agricultural loans; skill development programmes and employment generation.

The youth is Pakistan's greatest asset and they account for 65 percent of the total population of the country, he said adding that young women, who are 52% of the total population, deserved more attention to educate, empower, employ and emancipate them, said statement issued by FPCCI here on Tuesday.

During an interactive session with FPCCI representatives Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that youth programme was the soul of Prime Minister's vision to empower youth being the most precious asset of Pakistan. The journey started with the establishment of Youth Affairs Wing with an aim to empower young people with skills set, resources and self-reliance opportunities by initiating a grand youth development programme catering multiple domains, she said.

FPCCI'S Vice President Suleman Chawla said that FPCCI was the right platform on many counts to support PMYP. It could facilitate the load disbursements to youth diligently and in diverse sectors, FPCCI could provide the guidance to the youth to make their businesses viable and successful. FPCCI can jointly organize job fairs, skill development programmes and seminars, the apex body has the presence and linkages across Pakistan and across sectors to create an enabling environment in the length and breadth of the country, FPCCI can help bridge industry-academia disconnect.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also proposed to the government that FPCCI and PMYP could bring international skills, social and business development institutions like GIZ, TVET, JICA, DFID, UNIDO, USAID on board to provide maximum support and assistance to the very motivated, talented and hard-working youth of the country.