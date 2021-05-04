FPCCI for addressing issues faced by marble, stone crushing industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmad Khan Tuesday discussed issues confronted by the marble sector and crushing plants and means to address the same with Chief Executive AZMK KP Javed Khattak.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan stressed for urgent measures to address the issues faced by the marble industry and crush plants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the marble sector and crush plants of Malakand, Chitral, Buner, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Peshawar and Nowshera were facing various issues and hampering the business activity.

He said after the announcement of a special package by the prime minister for the construction sector, the marble and stone crushing industry needed extra incentives and attention by the government. Problems of these sectors he said would affect the entire construction sector.

He said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industry Abdul Karim had appointed Javed Khattak as focal person for the marble sector and crush plants. Besides, he said a committee was also formed to address issues of these sectors.

Javed Khattak on the occasion assured that these issues would be resolved on priority basis and asked the FPCCI to extend complete cooperation to the government in establishment and development of Rashakai, Jalozai, Ghazi and Chitral economic zones. Khattak also sought an active role in FPCCI in creating opportunities for investment and elimination of unemployment.

He said the office of FPCCI would be made digitalized and every technical support would also be provided. At the meeting, well known industrialist, Zahid Shinwari was also present.