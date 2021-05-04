UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI For Addressing Issues Faced By Marble, Stone Crushing Industries

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

FPCCI for addressing issues faced by marble, stone crushing industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmad Khan Tuesday discussed issues confronted by the marble sector and crushing plants and means to address the same with Chief Executive AZMK KP Javed Khattak.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan stressed for urgent measures to address the issues faced by the marble industry and crush plants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the marble sector and crush plants of Malakand, Chitral, Buner, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Peshawar and Nowshera were facing various issues and hampering the business activity.

He said after the announcement of a special package by the prime minister for the construction sector, the marble and stone crushing industry needed extra incentives and attention by the government. Problems of these sectors he said would affect the entire construction sector.

He said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industry Abdul Karim had appointed Javed Khattak as focal person for the marble sector and crush plants. Besides, he said a committee was also formed to address issues of these sectors.

Javed Khattak on the occasion assured that these issues would be resolved on priority basis and asked the FPCCI to extend complete cooperation to the government in establishment and development of Rashakai, Jalozai, Ghazi and Chitral economic zones. Khattak also sought an active role in FPCCI in creating opportunities for investment and elimination of unemployment.

He said the office of FPCCI would be made digitalized and every technical support would also be provided. At the meeting, well known industrialist, Zahid Shinwari was also present.

Related Topics

Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Mardan Same Nowshera Chitral Malakand Buner Chamber Ghazi Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

14 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

15 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

30 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

39 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

46 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.