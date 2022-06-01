FPCCI for close coordination of Pak missions for boost to trade, investment

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's leadership assures of full cooperation including exchange of information on trade and investment opportunities to a delegation of Pakistan's envoys designated to different countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's leadership assures of full cooperation including exchange of information on trade and investment opportunities to a delegation of Pakistan's envoys designated to different countries.

The fourteen designated officers from different occupational groups posted at Pakistan's foreign missions included Consul Generals, Ministers, Consulars and Attachs are mainly tasked with promotion of Pakistan's trade and economic cooperation with the world through aggressive and targeted economic diplomacy, said FPCCI statement on Wednesday. Acting President of FPCCI Suleman Chawla said that some of the officers would take charge in European Union, ECO, SCO, ICCIA-OIC, SAARC, USA and China which were very important from the perspective of Pakistan's trade, investment and economic cooperation in general.

Suleman Chawla assured the visiting diplomats that FPCCI, being the apex trade body of the country, would be providing them with guidelines out of the practical and consolidated available inputs on trade and investment. These officers deputed at different Pakistani missions should benefit from the inputs of the private sector through their representative bodies especially the major ones with top priority to FPCCI. Similarly, he continued, they should duly and regularly share the trade and investment information from the countries of their postings.

Acting FPCCI Chief said that the foreign economic diplomacy and efficiency was important in managing the desired results and the missions while some with peculiar situations were available as marketable destinations which must be exploited by the designated officers in their country of posting.

He emphasized that European Union GSP plus status given since to Pakistan in 2014 needed to be retained up to 2024, and the preferential treatment and its possible improvement through the mutually recognized positions on national standards might be a walk through for ensuring the sustainability of growth of trade with EU.

EU was about a $10 billion market but only a few countries from the bloc were contributing to this figure while EU was composed of 27 countries. Hence, the trade representatives of Pakistan must also understand as what reasons can construct the further incremental exports in 27 countries bloc, he mentioned.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, immediate past president of FPCCI informed the visiting delegates that FPCCI was member of various international organizations such as CACCI, ICCIA, ECO CCI, SAARC CCI, D-8 CCI, SCO business Council and Commonwealth Business Council; which could be a source of providing a lot of information to the posted officers.

FPCCI Vice President Engr. M. A. Jabbar said FPCCI was in process of recommending to the government that the officers being posted overseas be given clear targets for increase in exports and it should at least 10 percent for the year following their postings.

On trade with Russia, he said the under the peculiar situation caught in between clarity and non-clarity of country's foreign policy, still the role of trade officer in Russia could be influencing and advisory to improve the mutual trade relationship between Pakistan and Russian.

Qamar- uz-Zaman, leader of the delegation, said that we are aware of the requirements of our country to be helped by all modes and means including suggestions by private sector to ensure that the targets of growth set by government were strived to be achieved with the assistance of overseas posted officers in various countries.

VP of FPCCI, Shabbir Hassan Mansha and another FPCCI senior leaderAmjad Rafi also participated in the discussion.