FPCCI for extension to last date for tax returns filing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Anjum Nisar and other office bearers of this apex trade body of the country have called for extension to deadline for filing annual income tax returns from December 08 to Feb.15,2021.

In a statement here on Sunday, FPCCI top leaders maintained that a large number of business community members had not been able to file their tax returns mainly due to COVID-19 effects on whole of the working environment.

Now, the second wave which was more severe and required strict compliance of standard operating procedures had also significantly disturbed business activities all over the country.This had slowed down the normal economic and commercial activities.

They also pointed out that there were also some discrepancies being faced by the filers when a tax payer was asked to file two types of returns relating to partnerships; importers and suppliers.